VIDEO: BTS Share Reaction To Grammy Nomination

Let's just say BTS is not okay

November 24, 2020
Kelly McMann

Photo credit Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Categories: 
Features

BTS watched live while the Grammy announcements were being made.

The Korean pop band jumped for joy when they found out they were officially nominated for their first Grammy. 

BTS being recognized in Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their English-language single, "Dynamite." 

Congrats BTS Army! 

Tags: 
BTS