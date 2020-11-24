VIDEO: BTS Share Reaction To Grammy Nomination
Let's just say BTS is not okay
November 24, 2020
BTS watched live while the Grammy announcements were being made.
다른 앵글.. pic.twitter.com/1i0jEhWXmL— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) November 24, 2020
The Korean pop band jumped for joy when they found out they were officially nominated for their first Grammy.
Ohmmmmmmyyyyyyyyggghghhhhhhhgggggggggdhdhsjsixudbslsogbdsisgshdbxidjdbdidhdifjfiri#GRAMMYs #BTS pic.twitter.com/6CWkSPoR6W— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) November 24, 2020
BTS being recognized in Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their English-language single, "Dynamite."
Congrats BTS Army!