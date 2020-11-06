You Can Now Get A Candle That Smells Like 2020

The novelty company 'Flaming Crap' is now selling what they are calling the “2020 Scent” candle

It has four “quintessential aromas” of the year, including banana bread, hand sanitizer, woody musks, and “budget aftershave and earthy essence” to evoke the aroma of “Tiger King” Joe Exotic

We've actually given this a go! What do you think? https://t.co/9qxhBzYOze — Flaming Crap (@flaming_crap) November 1, 2020

The first batch has already sold out, but a second batch is expected to be ready for Christmas. They cost about $20.