You Can Now Get A Candle That Smells Like 2020

The novelty company 'Flaming Crap' is now selling online

November 6, 2020
Kelly McMann
2020 Candle

Getty Images

Categories: 
Features

The novelty company 'Flaming Crap' is now selling what they are calling the “2020 Scent” candle

It has four “quintessential aromas” of the year, including banana bread, hand sanitizer, woody musks, and “budget aftershave and earthy essence” to evoke the aroma of “Tiger King” Joe Exotic

The first batch has already sold out, but a second batch is expected to be ready for Christmas.  They cost about $20.

Tags: 
2020 scent candle
2020 candle
2020 scent
candle
hoilday