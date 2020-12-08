Carlos Santana Leaves Cleveland Indians For KC Royals

Carlos Santana agrees with Royals: $17M, two years — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 8, 2020

Everyone in Cleveland was bracing themselves for the Lindor leaving news, but Carlos Santana struck first.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Santana’s deal includes incentives and performance bonuses that could elevate the value to $18.5 million. He will earn $7 million in 2021 according to Heyman. The contract is pending a physical, per MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand.

Free agent first baseman Carlos Santana has agreed to a two-year contract with the Kansas City Royals according to reports.

We will miss you Carlos!

