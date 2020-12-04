Cavs Only Allowing 300 Fans Per Game

When the Cleveland Cavaliers 2020-21 regular season begins at home on December 23rd versus the Charlotte Hornets there will be a number of procedures, protocols and technologies in place designed to keep the very limited number of fans in attendance healthy, safe and comfortable to enjoy their gameday experience at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Over the past several months, the Cavaliers in collaboration with the NBA have worked closely with the Cleveland Clinic, the City of Cleveland, the State of Ohio, as well as industry leading venue consultants and partners to devise a comprehensive return-to-venue plan that prioritizes health and safety. This plan currently includes a state-restricted, reduced seating limit of 300 fans per game. The limited amount of tickets for each home game will be made available to family and associates of players and coaches. Within the initial 300-fan limit, there will also be a small inventory for members of Wine & Gold United (the team’s official season ticket-based year-round membership club), as well as other team partners to begin the season. The Cavaliers and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse continue to work closely with state and local officials and others regarding the timing and conditions that will warrant any appropriate expansion of these conditions for fan access and capacity.

For the two home preseason games slated for December 12th and 14th vs. the Indiana Pacers, there will be no fan access at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. This will be done in order to take every initial precaution related to health and operational protocols and processes and in relation to the current health and safety advisories that run through December 17th. The Cavaliers will be communicating directly with Wine & Gold United members and partners in the coming days regarding their ability to attend home games during the first half of the season.

The Cavaliers return-to-venue plan comes following the facility receiving third-party certification and rating by both the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC) and the WELL Building Institute (IWBI) for its proactive and progressive initiatives to help protect the health and safety of all those who visit. Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is the first sports and entertainment venue in the state of Ohio, and was one of the first in the nation, to achieve these industry-leading certifications and ratings. The plan has also been thoroughly reviewed and endorsed by the Cleveland Clinic.

“We are thrilled to have Cavaliers basketball back inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and look forward to treating any fans and guests in attendance to an exceptional home game experience in a safe, healthy and comfortable environment,” said Cavaliers and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse CEO Len Komoroski. “We have the utmost confidence in our deep level of preparation and the health and safety measures in place, which have been reviewed by local health authorities, certified by leading venue consultants, and endorsed by the Cleveland Clinic. While this remains a journey, it is an important starting point for us with very limited fan access. At the same time, we hope access can grow over the course of the season as the associated health and safety landscape evolves and improves.”