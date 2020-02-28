CBS Suspends Production Of Amazing Race Due To Coronavirus

CBS has temporarily shut down production of Season 33 of “The Amazing Race” siting the coronavirus as the reason.

Per Variety.com....

“All contestants and production staff are in the process of returning home,” said the statement. “At this time, no Racers or anyone on the production team travelling with them have contracted the virus, or shown symptoms, and we are not aware of anyone being exposed to it. Out of an abundance of caution, everyone involved in the show will continue to be monitored when they return home. The health and well-being of the Racers and the production team are our top priorities.”

Disney’s “Mulan” James Bond “No Time to Die,” BTS and Green Day have canceled or postponed upcoming concerts and premiere's in China. Disney theme parks in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Tokyo have been temporarily shuttered due to concerns over the coronavirus. The 2020 Olympics in Tokyo this summer still remains a question mark.

