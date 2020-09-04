Cedar Point Cancels HalloWeekends For 2020

Not the news anyone wanted to hear, but we get it.

Cedar Point's widely popular Halloweekends has been canceled for the 2020 season.

However, before you cry into your Carole Baskin Dancing With The Stars costume, Cedar Point announced Halloweekends will be replaced by Fall Fest.

According to WKYC.com

“A new ‘Tricks and Treats Fall Fest’ will be introduced starting Sept. 12,” park officials said. “This event will take the place of HalloWeekends for 2020 only, and has been designed with unique entertainment, food and activities for all ages. This event will enable better social distancing and capacity management.”

More details about the "Tricks and Treats Fall Fest" are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.

Cedar Point also released details regarding reduced operating dates for the remainder of the 2020 season. After Labor Day, the park will only be open Saturdays and Sundays from noon until 8 p.m. Park officials said the last day of operation is expected to be Sunday, Nov. 1.

