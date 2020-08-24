Cedar Point Only Open On Weekends For Rest Of Year
August 24, 2020
Cedar Point in Sandusky opened it's doors to the public July 9th for the 2020 season, however with decreasing admissions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they adjusted their operating hours.
Updates have been made to our operations calendar. Learn more here: https://t.co/G9hSPRkIPz— Cedar Point (@cedarpoint) July 24, 2020
No reservations are required to visit. More information about our fall schedule will be available soon. pic.twitter.com/N6QW4fR286
No reservations required.
Cedar Point is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Labor Day, according to the park’s updated hours.
Fall dates and Halloweekends are still to be announced.
