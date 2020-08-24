Cedar Point Only Open On Weekends For Rest Of Year

Cedar Point in Sandusky opened it's doors to the public July 9th for the 2020 season, however with decreasing admissions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they adjusted their operating hours.

No reservations are required to visit.

No reservations required.

Cedar Point is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Labor Day, according to the park’s updated hours.

Fall dates and Halloweekends are still to be announced.

