Cedar Point Can Re-Open In 2 Weeks!

➡ NEW: Two weeks from today, casinos, racinos, amusement parks, and water parks, will be able to open. In addition, we received safety plans for the Memorial Golf Tournament to be held July 13-19. We are approving that plan. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) June 5, 2020

There it is, the announcement Ohio has been waiting for, the re-opening of Cedar Point!

Casino's, racino's, water parks, amusement parks, gold tournaments and more call all re-open June 19, 2020.