Cedar Point Can Re-Open In 2 Weeks!
June 5, 2020
➡ NEW: Two weeks from today, casinos, racinos, amusement parks, and water parks, will be able to open. In addition, we received safety plans for the Memorial Golf Tournament to be held July 13-19. We are approving that plan.— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) June 5, 2020
There it is, the announcement Ohio has been waiting for, the re-opening of Cedar Point!
Casino's, racino's, water parks, amusement parks, gold tournaments and more call all re-open June 19, 2020.
In all of these cases, these sectors have come up with plans that reduce the number of people, provide for sanitation, and in some cases, provide for one-way traffic. They are elaborate plans that we believe are consistent with protecting the public.— Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) June 5, 2020