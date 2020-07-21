Cedar Point To Allow Walk-Ups, Reservations Not Required

Cedar Point opened it's doors to the public a few weeks ago and now they are making one major change.

The park made the announcement on Twitter this morning. Park spokesman Tony Clark said the reservation system was no longer necessary.

“We originally implemented reservations to help with social distancing during arrival, but we’ve learned that we are still able to maintain all of our health and safety protocols without requiring them,” he said.

Reservations are no longer required for park entry! We look forward to seeing you.



Don't have a ticket or Season Pass yet? Get one here: https://t.co/mup3Nc5jQo pic.twitter.com/v8m6S3JJi4 — Cedar Point (@cedarpoint) July 21, 2020

More on this at Cleveland.com