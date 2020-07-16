Cedar Point To Shut Down Popular Rides Until Further Notice

Cedar Point issued a list of rides that will remained closed for the 2020 season until further notice.

ROLLER COASTERS

Blue Streak

Gemini

Rougarou

Top Thrill Dragster (park officials anticipate this roller coaster “will open soon”)

Wicked Twister

OTHER ATTRACTIONS

Antique Cars

Cedar Downs Racing Derby

Frontier Fling

Joe Cool’s Dodgem School

Monster

Planet Snoopy

SlingShot

Super Himalaya

Wave Swinger

WindSeeker

It was previously announced that Snake River Falls, Forbidden Frontier and Snoopy Bounce will be closed for the entire 2020 season. The water park, Cedar Point Shores, will also remain closed until next year.

If you plan on going to Cedar Point this season, you will need to make a reservation, wear a mask and check the app to see which rides are open that day and at what time they will open.

