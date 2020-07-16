Cedar Point To Shut Down Popular Rides Until Further Notice
If you plan on going this season, you will need to make a reservation and wear a mask
July 16, 2020
Cedar Point issued a list of rides that will remained closed for the 2020 season until further notice.
ROLLER COASTERS
- Blue Streak
- Gemini
- Rougarou
- Top Thrill Dragster (park officials anticipate this roller coaster “will open soon”)
- Wicked Twister
OTHER ATTRACTIONS
- Antique Cars
- Cedar Downs Racing Derby
- Frontier Fling
- Joe Cool’s Dodgem School
- Monster
- Planet Snoopy
- SlingShot
- Super Himalaya
- Wave Swinger
- WindSeeker
It was previously announced that Snake River Falls, Forbidden Frontier and Snoopy Bounce will be closed for the entire 2020 season. The water park, Cedar Point Shores, will also remain closed until next year.
If you plan on going to Cedar Point this season, you will need to make a reservation, wear a mask and check the app to see which rides are open that day and at what time they will open.
More on this story at WKYC.com