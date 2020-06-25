Cedar Point Shores Will Not Open This Year

Cedar Point made some big announcements today including reducing hours and canceling the Cedar Point Shores opening all together for this season.

Cedar Point's website shows the park will be open from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. each day starting Thursday, July 9, through Monday, Sept. 7. Cedar Point did not include any additional operating hours beyond that date.

Cedar Point's water park however, will remain closed for the rest of the season.

Cedar Point’s Tony Clark said, “Due to the reduced summer season, Cedar Point Shores Water park will not open this year, we anticipate it will be back and better than ever in 2021.”

Halloweekends still remain a question mark.