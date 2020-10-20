Good Grief! The Charlie Brown Halloween Special Will Not Air On TV

Lots of folks are bummed about this news, for the first time ever, 'It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown' will not air on broadcast television. The Peanut's classic special can only be viewed on Apple TV+ streaming service. The bad news doesn't stop there, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and A Charlie Brown Christmas will also only be offered on the streaming platform.

Apple TV+ closed the deal to obtain the rights to the Peanuts animated classics. Apple TV+ has partnered with WildBrain, Peanuts Worldwide and Lee Mendelson Film Productions. In some exciting news in the deal, original Peanuts programming will be added, including a Mother's Day special, Earth Day special and a New Years Eve Special.

Don't get too bummed about Apple TV+ carrying the Peanuts holiday specials, as you can download the Apple TV+ app for free and watch the Peanut specials for free as well.

It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown will be available for free from October 30 to Nov 1.

The Thanksgiving special from November 25-27

and the Christmas special from December 11 to 13.