“Can I be this dog for a moment?” and “Do you have space for one more, sir?” filled Instagram when Chris posted this photo.

Dodger lying on DODGER -- A post shared by Chris Evans (@chrisevans) on Oct 24, 2020 at 12:31pm PDT

For the record, he showed Dodger lying on top of his tattoo of the pooch’s name.

And that is just, so, so adorable. We love you Chris!