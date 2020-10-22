Great Lakes Brew Christmas Ale Now Comes In Cans!

12 Packs of cans will be available on Friday at Great Lakes Brew

October 22, 2020
Kelly McMann
Great Lakes

Christmas ale is getting a makeover!

The popular Great Lakes Brew staple is getting a re-vamp for the year 2020.  This year you can purchase Christmas ale in cans.

Starting Friday you can purchase Christmas Ale in either a 12-pack of cans, or 6- or 12-pack of bottles at the Great Lakes Brewery in Ohio city.

Retail distribution will start Monday, Oct. 26.

Now the big question, will Christmas ale taste different in a can?  We're not sure, but we're excited to find out.

