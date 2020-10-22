Great Lakes Brew Christmas Ale Now Comes In Cans!
12 Packs of cans will be available on Friday at Great Lakes Brew
October 22, 2020
Christmas ale is getting a makeover!
The popular Great Lakes Brew staple is getting a re-vamp for the year 2020. This year you can purchase Christmas ale in cans.
Starting Friday you can purchase Christmas Ale in either a 12-pack of cans, or 6- or 12-pack of bottles at the Great Lakes Brewery in Ohio city.
Retail distribution will start Monday, Oct. 26.
Now the big question, will Christmas ale taste different in a can? We're not sure, but we're excited to find out.
