Great Lakes Brew Christmas Ale Now Comes In Cans!

Christmas ale is getting a makeover!

The popular Great Lakes Brew staple is getting a re-vamp for the year 2020. This year you can purchase Christmas ale in cans.

Starting Friday you can purchase Christmas Ale in either a 12-pack of cans, or 6- or 12-pack of bottles at the Great Lakes Brewery in Ohio city.

Retail distribution will start Monday, Oct. 26.

Now the big question, will Christmas ale taste different in a can? We're not sure, but we're excited to find out.

