Cicadas Are Coming To North Carolina, Virginia And West Virginia

Murder Hornets, Tiger King, COVID-19 and now, Cicadas are coming back. Cool.

After 17 years, these gross mutant bugs will crawl out of whatever hole they have been living in and come to live with us in isolation. Fun times. The only thing good about this news is the Cicadas will not be coming to Ohio, but North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.

Per ABC News...

Americans won't be the only ones emerging from their isolation this summer; so too will millions of insects that have been underground for nearly two decades.

A species of cicadas will buzz around in southwest Virginia, parts of North Carolina and West Virginia for the first time in 17 years, with as many as 1.5 million cicadas emerging per acre, according to entomologists at Virginia Tech.

“Communities and farms with large numbers of cicadas emerging at once may have a substantial noise issue,” Eric Day, an entomologist in Virginia Tech’s Department of Entomology, said in a statement. “Hopefully, any annoyance at the disturbance is tempered by just how infrequent — and amazing — this event is.”

The cicadas that will emerge are part of the Brood IX species. They have spent most of their lives living in the soil and feeding on tree boots underground.