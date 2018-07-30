We're Not The Worst Anymore!

As of today, for a brief moment in time, according to USA Today, the Cleveland Browns are NOT the worst team in the NFL!

We're now the 4th worse team! As you may or may not know, the Browns have not won a game since December of 2016.

This year, with the addition of #1 overall pick Baker Mayfield and superstar Jarvis Landry, it looks like the Browns might have a good season coming up...and might win a game this year...heck, might win 2!

As die hard Browns fans, Cleveland is so ready to see some wins at First Energy this season.

Let's go Browns! Here's the complete list.