Cleveland Foundation Skating Rink To Close For 2020 Season

CLEVELAND FOUNDATION SKATING RINK WILL NOT OPERATE

DUE TO AN INCREASE IN COVID-19 CASES



Due to the ongoing increase of Covid-19 cases and significant spikes in the past two weeks in the city of Cleveland and the state of Ohio, the Cleveland Foundation Skating Rink in Public Square will not operate this holiday season. We look forward to the rink returning to full operation in the winter of 2021.



Public Square will continue to be the marquee location of the Winterfest holiday celebration commencing with a virtual Holiday Lighting Ceremony on November 28 at 7 PM. Families will be able to enjoy the lights throughout the holiday season from dusk through the newly imposed 10 PM state-mandated curfew, as well as during the early morning dawn hours until daylight.



The Group Plan Commission, the non-profit civic organization that programs, operates and maintains Public Square made the announcement in partnership with rink operator Out of The Box Enterprises. Group Plan Commission CEO Sanaa Julien said “We know that the Cleveland Foundation Skating Rink has become a beloved part of Winterfest and the holiday season for thousands of Northeast Ohioans. We have watched the community spread grow significantly in the last several weeks. Along with our operator Out of the Box Enterprises, it was determined that not operating the rink was in the best interests of the community. We invite families to enjoy the holiday lights, weekend programs, downtown restaurants and take photo memories at our designated Instaspots for sharing on social media. All social distancing protocols will apply, and masks are mandatory in the city of Cleveland.”