Indians Eyeing July 1 For Opening Day In Cleveland

May 6, 2020
Kelly McMann

USA Today Sports

The new report is in that the Cleveland Indians could be starting spring training 2.0 as soon as June 10th!

There you have it! 

Reports are eyeing opening day for the MLB on July 1st.

Nothing is set in stone, these are all just rumored reports, but maybe some good news for sports fans and the city is on the horizon! 

