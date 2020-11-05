It Maybe Time To Say Goodbye To Fan Favorite Francisco Lindor

If these reports are true, it maybe time to say goodbyes to Cleveland Indian favorite, Francisco Lindor.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale is reporting: "Cleveland, strapped for money, intend to trade All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor by opening day, several rival teams have been informed. Lindor earned $17.5 million last season and is projected to earn about $21 million in salary arbitration in his final year before free agency."

Lindor himself acknowledged in the post-season that he may have played his last game as a Cleveland Indian.

Indians president Chris Antonetti had this to say about the club's financial situation due tp the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The losses in the industry and to us are staggering. I think on an industry level, it's in the billions of dollars and on the team level it's tens of millions of dollars in losses that are greater than what we were expecting to start the year. That has a huge impact on the league and on any individual team, including us. What exactly that means? We're not quite sure other than we are in a worse financial position today than we were eight months ago."

though nothing is official, all signs are pointing to Cleveland's All-Star shortstop being traded.

