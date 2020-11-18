Cleveland Orchestra Cancels 2020 Christmas Concerts At Severance Hall

Another Cleveland holiday tradition must be put off because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today, The Cleveland Orchestra announced that in response to the rising COVID-19 cases in Ohio, it has canceled its 2020 Christmas Concerts.

The concerts, announced earlier this month, had been slated to proceed with a reduced orchestra, single vocal soloist, and limited live audience. Now the group has scrapped that scenario and is looking at ways to send out refunds and take the concert virtual.

The dates of the 2020 Christmas Concerts were as follows. All have been canceled.

7:30 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, Dec. 10-13

7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday, Dec. 16-20

7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, Dec. 22-23

2:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 12-13 and 19-20.

Orchestra president and chief executive Andre Gremillet said the decision to cancel was “obvious,” in light of the current spread, but still far from easy.

“It is so unfortunate, as we all know how much these concerts are a cherished, holiday season tradition for our community,” he wrote. "But the health and safety of our audiences, musicians, staff, and volunteers must come first.

“We look forward to next year, when we can perform Christmas Concerts for our community again.”

The deadline to request a refund or exchange is Thursday, Dec. 31.

E-mail: boxoffice@clevelandorchestra.com or call at 216-231-1111 to get a refund.

There's always next year, right?