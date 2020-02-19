Cleveland's Old Fashion Hot Dogs Is Closing

After 92 years Cleveland's Old Fashion Hot Dogs is set to close.

According to an interview given to Cleveland.com, the owner, Tom Sorma says...

“We have to be out by the 31st. That’s when our month-to-month ends,” Sorma said. “They’re going to build an apartment building here. We’re not closing on our account, we’re closing because of this.”

The final day of business will be March 29, 2020.

One things for sure, Cleveland will miss those chili dogs!