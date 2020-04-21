Police Break Up Barn Party With Over 100 People In Geauga County

A noise complaint is what spurred a phone call to Geauga County Police to break up a barn party of over 100 people defying the social distancing order given by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.

The party happened on April 19 in a barn on the 13000 block of Bundysburg Rd. in Huntsburg Township.

According to officials, there was a large party inside the barn that housed over 100 party goers.

According to News Channel 19...

The Sheriff’s Department says that EMS was called because of a man who was intoxicated and wouldn’t wake up.

It is uncertain if anyone at the party was charged.

In March, The Center for Disease Control recommended that groups larger than 10 should not convene to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.