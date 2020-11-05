Costco Is Selling Hot Chocolate Bombs For The Holidays
The 16 pack will feature 4 different flavors
November 5, 2020
Finally! Something good in 2020!
Costco is selling a set of 16 hot cocoa bombs for the holidays
They are basically ornament-shaped balls of chocolate filled with fluffy marshmallows, and come in four flavors - milk chocolate, s'mores, strawberry, and salted caramel
You pour hot milk over the bomb and it melts the chocolate and the marshmallows explode out of it.
Hot Chocolate Bombs --! @SweetsbyMiaa on Instagram! Rt please--. #Durhamnc #SmallBusiness pic.twitter.com/3J4EMXdDCM— Mia-- (@mialalvarez) November 3, 2020
They’ll be perfect for a stocking stuffer at just $16 a pack.