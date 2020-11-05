Costco Is Selling Hot Chocolate Bombs For The Holidays

Finally! Something good in 2020!

Costco is selling a set of 16 hot cocoa bombs for the holidays

They are basically ornament-shaped balls of chocolate filled with fluffy marshmallows, and come in four flavors - milk chocolate, s'mores, strawberry, and salted caramel

You pour hot milk over the bomb and it melts the chocolate and the marshmallows explode out of it.

They’ll be perfect for a stocking stuffer at just $16 a pack.