Costco To Require Customers To Wear Masks

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has said face masks are recommended, but not required, to enter retail and grocery stores. However, stores are still allowed to make their own rules.

CostCo is enforcing that customers wear face masks when inside the store.

Effective May 4th all Costco customers must wear a facial mask covering their nose and mouth to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Shoppers under the age of 2 years old and individuals who cannot wear a mask due to a medical condition will be exempt from the policy.

New policy adjustments include:

No more than two people allowed in store with each membership card

Most CostCo locations will return to regular operating hours, beginning May 4

Costco locations will open from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday for shoppers 60 years and older, or with disabilities

Priority store access will continue to be offered to health care workers and first responders

Product limitations on high-demand items remain in place

