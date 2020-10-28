Cuyahoga County Nearing Purple Level, Will Shut Down Schools If Reached

No county has officially gone purple since the map was introduced in the summer, however that may change as early as tomorrow.

Cuyahoga, Clark and Hamilton counties are at red, the third level, and were put on the purple watch (most severe) list last week.

According to Cleveland.com

If Cuyahoga County moves to a purple alert level, the highest in Ohio’s color-coded advisory map, on Thursday, the county board of health will recommend schools move to a virtual only environment. https://t.co/XJGNdOMb0m — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) October 28, 2020

If Cuyahoga County is put on purple-alert Thursday, schools from Mayfield to Strongsville will close their doors. Some libraries may also close.

Berea, Fairview Park, Mayfield, Rocky River, Strongsville and Warrensville Heights are among the school districts that will switch immediately to remote learning if Cuyahoga reaches the most severe level in Ohio’s color-coded coronavirus map. Orange schools will remain remote if Cuyahoga goes purple, but otherwise will start a hybrid plan Monday.

The Cuyahoga County Board of Health is recommending all schools teach virtually while in purple status. The board also recommended school start virtually, when the county was red.

Stay safe out there Ohioans, wash your hands, wear your mask and social distance.

More on Cuyahoga county's purple status here.