Cuyahoga Falls High To Hold Virtual Commencement Ceremony

For the first time ever Cuyahoga High School is going to hold a victual commencement ceremony for the graduates of the class of 2020.

Superintendent/CEO of Cuyahoga Falls City School District, Dr. T.M. Nicholas told seniors via social media...

“Following the advice of the Ohio Department of Education, survey responses from the Class of 2020, government and medical professionals, we must evolve, and for the first time ever our Commencement ceremony will be presented digitally to our community.”

Nicholas continued saying...

"Canceling the graduation and prom is extremely disappointing for all of us and heartbreaking for so many graduates and their families, including ours. However, this virtual Commencement will allow everyone the opportunity to celebrate this incredibly important moment in the lives of our young men and women."

The Ohio Department of Education issued guidance to all districts that graduations and large-group events should not be held this year.

Commencement will be taking place as scheduled on Tuesday May 19th at 7:00pm.

More on this story from News Channel 19 here.