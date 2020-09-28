Denver Got South Park Cutouts, We Should Get Michael Stanley's

Michael Stanley, talented rocker, kicker of ass and Afternoon Host on Cleveland's Classic Rock WNCX is the hero Cleveland needs.

Yesterday Denver showed everyone their hometown spirit by inserting the cast of South Park cut outs in the stands.

The Denver Broncos, like a handful of other NFL teams, are limiting the number of fans attending games in-person due to the pandemic.



So the team filled seats with 1,800 cutouts of "South Park" characters. https://t.co/nSjcJsGHFo — CNN (@CNN) September 28, 2020

Cleveland, we need Michael Stanley cutouts.

.@Indians If Denver can have South Park, Cleveland can have Michael Stanley. pic.twitter.com/yrzzXPEnrX — WQAL-FM (@Q104Cleveland) September 28, 2020

The Tribe takes on the NY Yankees in their first post-season playoff game tomorrow. Imagine the stands filled with Michael Stanley cut outs. Cleveland would be filled with glee seeing the faces of those darn Yankees squinting to figure out just who exactly is this beautiful, sex magnet man on these cutouts? Well Yankees that's our home-grown hero, Michael Stanley and he is here to watch you lose. That's right. Cleveland deserves some good to happen. Sure we had Lebron James back and he won us a Championship, but then he left. Then the Cavs didn't even make it to the bubble. Then COVID hit and well, that sucks for everyone, but it extra sucks for Cleveland. We get 3 good months in this gray skied city, 3 and COVID killed our summer. Let us have this. Let us have a bleacher littered with Michael Stanley cutouts to watch our Cleveland Indians beat The Yankees. Cleveland are you with me? This is our town! This is Michael Stanley land! Let's Roll Tribe!