Gov Dewine Wants To Restart Ohio Economy On May 1

Could it be? Could we get out of quarentine by May 1?

That's what Gov. Dewine said today in his daily COVID - 19 press conference.

The Gov. quoted Winston Churchill, DeWine said that Ohio is currently at the "end of the beginning" of its fight. And while he also admitted that the coronavirus will remain present until a vaccine is found, he said the reality remains that the state can't ignore the economic hardships the virus has caused.

The Gov. wants to slowly re-open Ohio with new restrictions for non-essential businesses to open.

Per News Channel 19 ...

That's not to say life will be completely back to normal, as DeWine said that any business reopening will have to provide a safe environment for employees and customers. While Ohio has had a stay-at-home order in place since March 23, DeWine says the state has learned a lot from the essential businesses that have remained open.

The state will also continue to monitor its hospital admissions, as well as available personal protective equipment and could adjust its plans accordingly. Additionally, DeWine said the state continue taking precautions and protecting the most vulnerable Ohioans- seniors and those with pre-existing and chronic health conditions.

As of Thursday, Ohio has had 8,414 confirmed coronavirus cases, 2,331 of which have resulted in hospitalization, 707 ICU admissions and 388 deaths. Dating back to the discovery of Ohio's first positive coronavirus case on March 9, DeWine has put a number of measures in place to encourage physical distancing in place, including a stay-at-home order that is currently in effect until May 1.

Way to crush the curve Ohio!