Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Walks Back Order About Retail Customers Wearing Masks In Public

Everyday there is new news on COVID-19 in Ohio. It's hard to keep up with, but we all are doing our best.

Today, Ohio's Governor Mike DeWine has back-pedalded on his order stating all retail customers to wear masks starting May 14 when stores begin to open.

There is a wise, old saying: "None of us is as smart as all of us." And so, as we continue our journey together, to battle our shared enemy, I will continue to listen to your thoughts and ideas as we move through this process. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) April 28, 2020

Although the Governor is not mandating the public wear a mask, he is strongly recommending it.

We've heard you. We will not mandate that retail customers wear a mask. But we strongly recommend that you do. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) April 28, 2020

I've got to say, even though DeWine went back on his initial order, it is refreshing having a leader that listens to its people and respond accordingly.

Great job Governor DeWine, thank you for continuing to keep Ohio safe!