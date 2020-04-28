Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Walks Back Order About Retail Customers Wearing Masks In Public

April 28, 2020
Everyday there is new news on COVID-19 in Ohio.  It's hard to keep up with, but we all are doing our best.

Today, Ohio's Governor Mike DeWine has back-pedalded on his order stating all retail customers to wear masks starting May 14 when stores begin to open. 

Although the Governor is not mandating the public wear a mask, he is strongly recommending it. 

I've got to say, even though DeWine went back on his initial order, it is refreshing having a leader that listens to its people and respond accordingly.

Great job Governor DeWine, thank you for continuing to keep Ohio safe! 

