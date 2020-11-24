Disney To Stream Taylor Swift's Concert Film Folklore, Starting Tomorrow!

November 24, 2020
Kelly McMann
Taylor Swift attends the InStyle And Warner Bros. Golden Globes After Party 2019 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel

Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images

Surpirse Swifties! 

Tomorrow, you’re invited to an intimate concert of the record-breaking album from Taylor Swift, folklore: the long pond studio sessions, an Original Film, is streaming Nov. 25 exclusively on Disney Plus. 

