Disney To Stream Taylor Swift's Concert Film Folklore, Starting Tomorrow!
November 24, 2020
Surpirse Swifties!
Tomorrow, you’re invited to an intimate concert of the record-breaking album from @TaylorSwift13. folklore: the long pond studio sessions, an Original Film, is streaming Nov. 25 exclusively on #DisneyPlus. #folkloreOnDisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/PGk8GtG4tF— Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 24, 2020
Well it’s 11/24 and 24-11=13 so I’ve got an announcement -- You haven’t seen this film before ✨ folklore: the long pond studio sessions will be out tonight at midnight PST on @DisneyPlus! #folkloreOnDisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/BTWSRM0yaI— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 24, 2020