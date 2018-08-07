Trump's Star Getting Removed From The Walk Of Fame?

Donald Trump's star of the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been vandalized a time or two. The first being a few years ago, with the most recent being last month. Funny story, the guy who vandalized the star the first time bailed the guy who vandalized it the last time, but, I digress. The West Hollywood City Council has voted to remove President Trump’s star from the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The motion passed unanimously, however, The West Hollywood City Council does not have the power to make that call, only to give their recommendation to the Walk of Fame Council. Fun fact, the Walk of Fame Council has never removed a star from the Walk of Fame for the sake of history. So, it looks like the Trump star is staying.

