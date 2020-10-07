The Downtown Cleveland Heinen's Is Open!

It seems like a lifetime ago that the Cleveland riots happened on May 30th, but in reality that was only 4 months ago. A lot has changed. The cities glass that was once shattered and spread across sidewalks has been replaced and swept up. Heinen's in downtown took a particularly good beating. Looted and stripped of many of it's products. Heinens closed the downtown location after the riots, to clean, repair and reset. Now Heinen's is back open to serve it's community once again.

Open:

M-F 8a-8p

Sat-Sun 8am -7pm

Entrance will be on Euclid Avenue, limited shopper capacity for social distancing will be enforced.

The residence of downtown Cleveland should be very happy to have a great grocery store to shop at again for all their basic and beyond needs.

More on this story here.