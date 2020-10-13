Edison's Pizza To Open Inside Of Lucky's Market In Cleveland

If you've been to Tremont, you've most definitely eaten a slice at popular pizza place, Edison's.

That delicious pizza can now be found inside of Lucky's Market in Cleveland. You can buy it hot and fresh, by the slice or by the pie.

From Cleveland Scene..

"Quite honestly, we jumped at the chance," says Karl Nickel, Edison's Pizza owner. "We've been approached numerous times but it never felt like the right fit, for one reason or another. I was familiar with Dave's, which now owns that Lucky's location, and the owners are an outstanding family with a long history in Cleveland."



While the sandwiches, salads and wings available in Tremont won't be making the journey, all of the pizza options will, and Nickel says it'll be the same quality you've been enjoying on Professor Ave. for years.



"We're trying to duplicate the operation," he says. "The same products that we've used for 14 years."



Lucky's and Edison's are aiming for a late October opening with tentative weekday hours pegged at 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and weekend hours from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., when Lucky's closes. But the customer market, like it did in Tremont, will dictate what happens in the future.



"We've been blessed," Nickel says. "We've managed to reinvent ourselves a few times. And now, I just felt comfortable with the whole [Dave's> organization.

