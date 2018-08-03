Facebook Was Down For 10 Minutes; Here's 30 People Who Freaked Out

Bookface is certainly addicting, but freaking out over the site being down for 10 mins, is a bit much.

When Facebook is down and you run over to Twitter to make sure it's not just your acct. #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/AWIyCg76ZC — BlkWomenLosingWeight (@blackweightloss) August 3, 2018

Facebook is down, so I decided to go outside. When did summer get here? I must have lost track of time. I met some people who say they are my family. They seem very nice. #facebookdown — Bob Schneider (@Bobndc) August 3, 2018

With #FacebookDown, we assume you will need the following ... take deep breaths. https://t.co/QNg7HMDvLj — Thesaurus.com (@thesauruscom) August 3, 2018

Thanks Twitter for letting me know it's not that I forgot to pay my phone bill, Facebook is down. I repeat, Facebook is down #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/OqNKk2ngdC — Karla Ortega (@karlaori68) August 3, 2018