Frasier Could Be Coming Back!

Rumors are swirling that Frasier, which ran from 1984-2004 could get a reboot. According to Deadline, Kelsey Grammer is "fielding interest to put together a new Frasier series." However, Deadline is reporting the new series would take place in a new city and may not have the original cast. Only the lead, Grammer would be in play at this time.

My opinion, I never like Frasier when it was on, so i'll pass on a reboot. The only character I liked was the dad and the dog and they are both most likley not with us anymore.

But, if you're a fan...cheers!

More info here.