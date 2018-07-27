Frasier Could Be Coming Back!

July 27, 2018
Rumors are swirling that Frasier, which ran from 1984-2004 could get a reboot.  According to Deadline, Kelsey Grammer is "fielding interest to put together a new Frasier series."  However, Deadline is reporting the new series would take place in a new city and may not have the original cast.  Only the lead, Grammer would be in play at this time.  

My opinion, I never like Frasier when it was on, so i'll pass on a reboot.  The only character I liked was the dad and the dog and they are both most likley not with us anymore. 

But, if you're a fan...cheers! 

Frasier