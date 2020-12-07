United Health Group Offering FREE Covid-19 Testing In Cleveland

UnitedHealth Group (UHG) has set up several sites for free COVID-19 testing in the city.

Testing will be available:

Mondays 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Tuesdays and Thursdays 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Wednesdays and Fridays 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturdays 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The three testing sites are:

Lee Memorial AME Church, 861 E. 105th Street, Cleveland

Elizabeth Baptist Church, 6114 Francis Avenue, Cleveland

Lee Road Baptist Church, 3970 Lee Road, Cleveland

No appointment is needed.

