United Health Group Offering FREE Covid-19 Testing In Cleveland

No appointment is necessary

December 7, 2020
Kelly McMann
 UnitedHealth Group (UHG) has set up several sites for free COVID-19 testing in the city.

Testing will be available:

  • Mondays 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Tuesdays and Thursdays 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Wednesdays and Fridays 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Saturdays 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The three testing sites are:

  • Lee Memorial AME Church, 861 E. 105th Street, Cleveland
  • Elizabeth Baptist Church, 6114 Francis Avenue, Cleveland
  • Lee Road Baptist Church, 3970 Lee Road, Cleveland

No appointment is needed.

More on this story, here. 

