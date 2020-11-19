Get Paid $2,500 To Watch 25 Holiday Movies In 25 Days

With the holidays around the corner, it's that time of year where it's acceptable to start watching holiday movies. And if you really love the genre, you might want to check out Reviews.org's ultimate holiday job offer: the website is looking for their Chief Holiday Cheermeister (CHC), who will be paid $2,500 to watch 25-holiday movies in 25 days.

The website says it will also provide its chosen cheer-meister with yearly subscriptions to seven major streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Apple TV+, and Hallmark Movies Now.

You do have to be 18 and eligible to work in the U.S. Plus you'll need to already have a device compatible for streaming. Then you just watch 25-holiday movies in 25 days and fill out a short post-movie survey. Applications are open now until 11:59 p.m. MST on December 4.

