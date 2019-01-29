Grammy Winners Leaked
The Grammy's don't air until February 10th, however we may already know who the winners are. Yesterday a twitter user briefly spotted a leak of winners on the GRAMMY's own webstite. @everday4you was the first to spot it. Keep in mind this handle is from Russian and that's where the "leak" is said to be first reported from.
If you are curious as to who the winners maybe, here is the list of "alleged winners"
Song of the Year — “Shallow” – Lady Gaga & Bradey Cooper
Record of the Year — “I Like It” – Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin
Album of the Year — “H.E.R.” – H.E.R.
Best New Artist — Chloe x Halle
Best Pop Solo — "Colors" - Beck
Best Pop Duo/Group — "The Middle" - Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey
Best Pop Album - "reputation" - Taylor Swift
Best Country Album — "From A Room: Vol 2" - Chris Stapleton
Best Country Song — "Break Up In he End" - Cole Swindell
Best Country Solo Performance — "Wouldn't It Be Great" - Loretta Lynn
Best Soundtrack — "Black Panther"
Best Rap Song — "Gods Plan" - Drake
Best Rap Album — "Astroworld" - Travis Scott
Best Rap Performance — "Be Careful" - Cardi B
Best R&B Song — "Feels Like Summer" - Childish Gambino
Best R&B Performance — "All The Stars" - Kendrick Lamar & SZA
Best R&B Album — "H.E.R." - H.E.R.
Best Rock Peformance — "Four Out Of Five" - Arctic Monkeys
Best Rock Album — "MANIA" - Fall Out Boy
Best R&B Performance — "Summer" - The Carters
It's important to note the spokesperson for the Academy insisted the report was bogus. "There is no legitimacy to this."