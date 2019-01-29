Grammy Winners Leaked

The Grammy's don't air until February 10th, however we may already know who the winners are. Yesterday a twitter user briefly spotted a leak of winners on the GRAMMY's own webstite. @everday4you was the first to spot it. Keep in mind this handle is from Russian and that's where the "leak" is said to be first reported from.

If you are curious as to who the winners maybe, here is the list of "alleged winners"

Song of the Year — “Shallow” – Lady Gaga & Bradey Cooper

Record of the Year — “I Like It” – Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin

Album of the Year — “H.E.R.” – H.E.R.

Best New Artist — Chloe x Halle

Best Pop Solo — "Colors" - Beck

Best Pop Duo/Group — "The Middle" - Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey

Best Pop Album - "reputation" - Taylor Swift

Best Country Album — "From A Room: Vol 2" - Chris Stapleton

Best Country Song — "Break Up In he End" - Cole Swindell

Best Country Solo Performance — "Wouldn't It Be Great" - Loretta Lynn

Best Soundtrack — "Black Panther"

Best Rap Song — "Gods Plan" - Drake

Best Rap Album — "Astroworld" - Travis Scott

Best Rap Performance — "Be Careful" - Cardi B

Best R&B Song — "Feels Like Summer" - Childish Gambino

Best R&B Performance — "All The Stars" - Kendrick Lamar & SZA

Best R&B Album — "H.E.R." - H.E.R.

Best Rock Peformance — "Four Out Of Five" - Arctic Monkeys

Best Rock Album — "MANIA" - Fall Out Boy

Best R&B Performance — "Summer" - The Carters

It's important to note the spokesperson for the Academy insisted the report was bogus. "There is no legitimacy to this."