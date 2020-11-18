Final Greater Cleveland Food Bank Distribution At Muni Lot Before Thanksgiving

Greater Cleveland Food Bank Holiday Distribution

Legislators Pitch In and Help Distribute Fresh Produce and Perishable Product at the

Food Bank’s Weekly Muni-Lot Distribution

Thursday, November 19, 2-5 p.m.

WHAT: As many prepare for the holidays, the need remains high for those served by the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, especially during this pandemic. More than 404,000 Food Bank clients turned to the Food Bank and its partner agencies in the past year. One-third of these clients have visited a food pantry or distribution for the first time. On November 19, from 2-5 p.m., the Food Bank will host its weekly drive-thru distribution at the City of Cleveland Muni-Lot. This is expected to be our largest distribution of the year. At our most recent distribution, the Food Bank helped more than 2,800 families with thousands of pounds of fresh produce and perishable items such as milk, cheese and bread. Legislators who represent parts of the Food Bank’s service area will be helping distribute fresh fruits and vegetables including sweet potatoes, apples, carrots and onions to thousands of clients at the drive-thru distribution. Those in need should pre-register at www.WeFeedCLE.org .



Thursday, November 19, 2-5 p.m. (may start earlier depending on the line of cars and as soon as volunteers are in place)

· Legislators will get a brief update from the Food Bank at 11:30 a.m. and get set to volunteer at the drive-thru distribution along with the Ohio National Guard loading vehicles with product

· Other photo ops are available throughout the day with volunteers and staff directing traffic, checking in cars and loading the product into vehicles

· Clients line up in their cars for the free distribution

WHERE: City of Cleveland Muni-Lot

1503 South Marginal Rd.

Cleveland, OH