Gyms Can Reopen In Ohio May 26

It was (Ohio Governor Mike) DeWine Christmas today!

So much good news to share for Ohio re-openings, which include pools (May 26,) horse racing (May 26,) low and non contact sports (May 26,) and now gyms, campgrounds, day camps and the BMV.

Here are the latest updates:

Gyms can reopen of May 26.

Gyms and fitness centers can reopen on May 26 if they can meet safety protocols. Protocols will be on https://t.co/3lWx4IRScb later today. pic.twitter.com/NtfyBTzp2F — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) May 14, 2020

Campgrounds can open back up on May 21

Campgrounds can reopen on May 21st if they can meet safety protocols. The protocols are available at https://t.co/3lWx4IRScb pic.twitter.com/KWaFgFPbNM — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) May 14, 2020

The BMV will reopen on May 26

.@Ohio_BMV will reopen on May 26 for certain services. Services that can be accomplished online should still be done online. Visit https://t.co/m86sNIE8wY for more info on online services. pic.twitter.com/sRMoTYABcy — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) May 14, 2020

And Day Camps can resume on May 31