Heated Dining Igloos Coming To A Cleveland Patio Near You!

The heated igloo idea originated in Sweden a few years ago because of harsh winters. Now with the global pandemic, heated igloos are more popular at restaurant than ever before.

Vosh/Gerogetown in Lakewood is getting in on the action. The restaurant has added 5 heated igloos to their patio to accommodate winter diners. Each igloo can hold up to 8 people. They've also added heaters and a firepit to keep everyone warm. The igloos at Vosh will run until May 1, 2021.

Not to be outdone by the west side, the eastside has an igloo restaurant of it's own.

The Rustic Grill at Stonewater in Highland Heights is using heated and lighted PVC igloos for outdoor dining this fall and winter. Their private domes can hold up to 8 people and will be sanitized between each party. The restaurant says you can rent them for two hours, and there is a minimum you must spend on Friday and Saturday nights.

For more information on how to score a reservation click here for Vosh and here for The Rustic Grill.