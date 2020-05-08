This Is How Adele Lost All That Weight

Adele lot a TON of weight and fans want to know how exactly she did it!

Adele credits her weight loss to the "Sirtfood" diet.

The Sirtfood Diet encourages slimmers to eat plant foods such as kale and buckweat.

These foods, known as sirtuin activators, suppress appetite and activate the body's "skinny gene".

The Top 20 Sirtfoods are as following

Kale

Red wine

Strawberries

Onions

Soy

Parsley

Extra virgin olive oil

Dark chocolate (85% cocoa)

Matcha green tea

Buckwheat

Turmeric

Walnuts

Arugula (rocket)

Bird’s eye chili

Lovage

Medjool dates

Red chicory

Blueberries

Capers

Coffee

Here are some Sirtfood recipes you can make at home

Sirtfood Green Juice

75 grams (2.5 oz) kale

30 grams (1 oz) arugula (rocket)

5 grams parsley

2 celery sticks

1 cm (0.5 in) ginger

half a green apple

half a lemon

half a teaspoon matcha green tea

TURMERIC CHICKEN & KALE SALAD WITH HONEY LIME DRESSING-SIRTFOOD RECIPES

Prep time

20 mins

Cook time

10 mins

Total time

30 mins

Notes: If preparing ahead of time, dress the salad 10 minutes before serving. Chicken can be replaced with beef mince, chopped prawns or fish. Vegetarians could use chopped mushrooms or cooked quinoa.

Serves: 2

Ingredients

For the chicken

* 1 teaspoon ghee or 1 tbsp coconut oil

* ½ medium brown onion, diced

* 250-300 g / 9 oz. chicken mince or diced up chicken thighs

* 1 large garlic clove, finely diced

* 1 teaspoon turmeric powder

* 1teaspoon lime zest

* juice of ½ lime

* ½ teaspoon salt + pepper

For the salad

* 6 broccolini stalks or 2 cups of broccoli florets

* 2 tablespoons pumpkin seeds (pepitas)

* 3 large kale leaves, stems removed and chopped

* ½ avocado, sliced

* handful of fresh coriander leaves, chopped

* handful of fresh parsley leaves, chopped

For the dressing

* 3 tablespoons lime juice

* 1 small garlic clove, finely diced or grated

* 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil (I used 1 tablespoons avocado oil and * 2 tablespoons EVO)

*1 teaspoon raw honey

* ½ teaspoon wholegrain or Dijon mustard

* ½ teaspoon sea salt and pepper

Instructions

1. Heat the ghee or coconut oil in a small frying pan over medium-high heat. Add the onion and sauté on medium heat for 4-5 minutes, until golden. Add the chicken mince and garlic and stir for 2-3 minutes over medium-high heat, breaking it apart.

2. Add the turmeric, lime zest, lime juice, salt and pepper and cook, stirring frequently, for a further 3-4 minutes. Set the cooked mince aside.

3. While the chicken is cooking, bring a small saucepan of water to boil. Add the broccolini and cook for 2 minutes. Rinse under cold water and cut into 3-4 pieces each.

4. Add the pumpkin seeds to the frying pan from the chicken and toast over medium heat for 2 minutes, stirring frequently to prevent burning. Season with a little salt. Set aside. Raw pumpkin seeds are also fine to use.

5. Place chopped kale in a salad bowl and pour over the dressing. Using your hands, toss and massage the kale with the dressing. This will soften the kale, kind of like what citrus juice does to fish or beef carpaccio – it ‘cooks’ it slightly.

6. Finally toss through the cooked chicken, broccolini, fresh herbs, pumpkin seeds and avocado slices.

