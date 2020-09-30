A New Study Reveals How Many Times Kids Say "I'm Bored" Daily In Quarantine

Keeping a child entertained throughout quaratine is not easy and a new study shows just how bad it got.

The poll finds:

The average American child announced, “I’m bored” to their parents six times a day during quarantine.

Parents also had to deal with five temper tantrums a day, and six “career best” messes from their kids.

Of course, a quiet child isn’t always the best either, with 77% of parents agreeing with the statement “I know my child is up to something when they are too quiet.”

And that’s not all, 81% of parents have heard their child make an inexplicable noise, followed by “It’s nothing” or silence.

Most parents will wait seven minutes before deciding to investigate that noise.

But it’s not all bad news.

In fact, 40% of parents say their child’s behavior improved during lockdown.

Parents say on days they were home with their child, their kids made them laugh seven times.

81% of parents believe they bonded more with their child during the lockdown than they would have otherwise.

Bottom line, parents are the real MVP's of COVID-19.