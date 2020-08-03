You Can Get A Cardboard Cutout Of Yourself At Progressive Field

2020. The year of COVID, Quarantine and now, cardboard cutouts of your face.

How'd we get here? Too much time alone? Too much time on our hands? Vanity? I don't know, but somehow we have landed on having giant cardboard cutouts of fans faces blown up and placed in the stands as if they're real people watching a baseball game.

Sounds about 2020.

Is it weird, yes, but does it matter? No. Nothing matters in the COVID era. Everything is normal now and that includes weird giant cutouts in stands at a major league baseball game.

Want one? Sure you do. Send in a photo to the Indians, they approve it (has to be PC people) and dish over $100. All the money goes to the Indians charities and your sweet, giant cutout will be placed randomly in the stand at the ballpark. The fun begins August 21st and will last as long as the season does and with COVID who even knows how long that will be.

Only a limited amount of cutouts will be sold though Kevin, so you have to get on it.

Here's where you can apply for you giant face cardboard.

Enjoy!

And ROLL TRIBE!