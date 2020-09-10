Here's How Much It's Going To Cost You To See A Browns Game This Year

In any other year a ticket to a Brown's home opener would be hard to come by, enter COVID-19 and that task becomes almost impossible, almost.

Capacity at FirstEnergy Stadium will be capped at 6,000 fans for next Thursday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Season ticket and personal seat license holders got the first crack at purchasing tickets and it was based on seniority. Anyone offered to purchase the tickets were given a time slot to buy the seats for just the Bengals game on a first come, first serve basis. If the season ticket member declines to purchase or misses their respective window, the next group moves up to purchase until all are gone.

However, for casual fans to obtain a ticket, they must turn to the secondary market.

Because of COVID-19 resale rules are different. Buyers must agree to not transfer a portion of their order to anyone outside of people they've been quarantined with, but there is nothing stopping them from selling their full pack of tickets to one party, such a a ticket broker or resale site.

Currently you can find Browns home opener tickets on Stubhub, SeatGeek and Vivid Seats. Prices range from $350-$1100 per seat. Note, you must buy the full pack.

Tickets for future games have not been posted yet.

Good luck Browns fans! The TV might be the cheaper option this year...