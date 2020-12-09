Kelly's Holiday Tips: The Art Of Regifting

So, who hasn't regifted something?

Might as well learn the right way and wrong way to regift, let's get it started!

RIGHT : Brand-new kitchenwares - If you’ve gotten a cool new kitchen gadget that you don’t want or need, etiquette expert Elaine Swann says passing it on to someone who can actually use it is okay.

WRONG : Handmade items - Regifting any personal items someone made just for you is a big no-no.

RIGHT : Bottles of wine - An unopened bottle is a great item to regift according to Anne Chertoff, Chief Operating Officer at Beaumont Etiquette.

WRONG Swag bag items - Don't try to pass off the freebies and gift bags you've gotten from companies and events. Swann says, "Unless it's a swag bag from Oprah," just don't do it.

RIGHT : Functional housewares - Home decor items, like vases and candles, as well as unopened lotions, soaps and body scrubs are good to regift, Chertoff suggests.

WRONG : Sentimental hand-me-downs - If you've been given a family heirloom or a beloved piece of jewelry from a friend, the etiquette pros say regifting it is off-limits.

RIGHT : Practical outerwear pieces - Etiquette columnist Thomas P. Farley says accessories like gloves, scarves and earwarmers make wonderful regifts, as long as they're unused.

WRONG: Regift in the same social circle - This seems like a no-brainer, but do not regift something to anyone in the same friend group as the person who gave it to you. You don't want to get busted in that awkward situation, so Chertoff recommends keeping a list to keep track of exchanges to help.

I hope you have learned a thing or two, happy regifting!