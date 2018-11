Wolverine Didn't Know Wolverine's Were Real

Hugh Jackman, wolverine himself, admitted he didn't know Wolverine's were real animals.

On a recent trip to the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Jackman said

“Embarrassingly, I didn't’t know what a wolverine was, I’d never heard of such an animal,” he admitted. “I presumed it was a made up name for the comic book. I’d never read an ‘X-Men’ comic, I’d never seen a wolverine. We don’t have them in our zoos.”

He's Australian, so I guess we'll give him a pass. LOL