Joe Biden Has Picked Kamala Harris As VP Running Mate

The pick is in!

Joe Biden has picked Kamala Harris as his VP running mate for the 2020 election.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden names Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate - the first black woman to serve in the rolehttps://t.co/NVnE1B5WqQ — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) August 11, 2020

Kalama becomes the first African American woman VP candidate in history.

The California senator's constituents wish her well on this historic accomplishment.

Congratulations Kamala! You are set to make history - let’s win!! ---------- pic.twitter.com/qyI3kcqOHE — Andrew Yang------ (@AndrewYang) August 11, 2020