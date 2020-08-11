Joe Biden Has Picked Kamala Harris As VP Running Mate

August 11, 2020
Kelly McMann
The pick is in!

Joe Biden has picked Kamala Harris as his VP running mate for the 2020 election. 

Kalama becomes the first African American woman VP candidate in history. 

The California senator's constituents wish her well on this historic accomplishment. 

 

