Joe Biden Has Picked Kamala Harris As VP Running Mate
The pick is in!
Joe Biden has picked Kamala Harris as his VP running mate for the 2020 election.
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden names Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate - the first black woman to serve in the rolehttps://t.co/NVnE1B5WqQ— BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) August 11, 2020
Kalama becomes the first African American woman VP candidate in history.
The California senator's constituents wish her well on this historic accomplishment.
Congratulations Kamala! You are set to make history - let’s win!! ---------- pic.twitter.com/qyI3kcqOHE— Andrew Yang------ (@AndrewYang) August 11, 2020
.@JoeBiden’s naming of Sen. @KamalaHarris Harris as the Democratic nominee for Vice President marks an historic and proud milestone for our country. As Vice President, Senator Harris will continue her legacy of trailblazing leadership to move our nation forward.— Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) August 11, 2020
My statement ---- pic.twitter.com/XdOZK9be6a