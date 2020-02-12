Was Daniel The Golden Retriever Robbed!?

February 12, 2020
Kelly McMann
Daniel The Golden Retriever
Entertainment

Daniel the Golden Retriever had been a fan favorite at the Westminster Dog Show, he didn’t win Best in Show. He lost to a Poodle named Siba and people are upset!!!!

A fan of Daniel The Golden Retriever's was so upset, she started a Change.Org petition for him!  It's growing in signatures by the second!  

By the way, if you do feel Daniel The Golden deserved to win, you can sign the petition here. 

 

Daniel The Golden Retriever