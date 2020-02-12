Was Daniel The Golden Retriever Robbed!?

Daniel the Golden Retriever had been a fan favorite at the Westminster Dog Show, nut he didn’t win Best in Show on Tuesday.

He lost to a Poodle named Siba and people are upset!

Check out these tweets.

Me, after hearing Daniel the Golden Retriever lost to a Poodle at the #WestminsterDogShow pic.twitter.com/Ri8yEEM8kC — Yuki -- (@LabradorYuki) February 12, 2020





How did this beat Daniel The Golden... #WKCDogShow pic.twitter.com/ZsxfIMsjak — Michael Minnehan (@PrizenMike) February 12, 2020

A fan of Daniel The Golden Retriever's was so upset, she started a Change.Org petition for him!

It's growing in signatures by the second!

By the way, if you do feel Daniel The Golden deserved to win, you can sign the petition here.