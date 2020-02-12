Was Daniel The Golden Retriever Robbed!?

Get it together, Westminster Kennel Club!

February 12, 2020
Kelly McMann
Daniel The Golden Retriever
Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Lifestyle

Daniel the Golden Retriever had been a fan favorite at the Westminster Dog Show, nut he didn’t win Best in Show on Tuesday.

He lost to a Poodle named Siba and people are upset!

Check out these tweets.


A fan of Daniel The Golden Retriever's was so upset, she started a Change.Org petition for him!

It's growing in signatures by the second!  

By the way, if you do feel Daniel The Golden deserved to win, you can sign the petition here.

 

Tags: 
Daniel The Golden Retriever
Dog Show
Westminster Dog Show